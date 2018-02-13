BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo wins cross-country sprint gold medal for Norway
Klaebo wins cross-country sprint gold medal for Norway
Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo claims a stunning victory in the men's sprint to win another cross-country gold medal for Norway at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
