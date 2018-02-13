BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Is this the worst luge crash so far?
USA's Sweeney suffers bad crash in luge
Emily Sweeney of the USA escaped serious injury after crashing in the women's singles luge competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
