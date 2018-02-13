Winter Olympics: Arianna Fontana wins gold in dramatic 500m short-track final
Italy's Arianna Fontana won a dramatic 500m short-track speed skating final as home favourite Choi Min-jeong was disqualified after finishing second.
Fontana pipped the South Korean to the line after British hopeful Elise Christie fell earlier in the race.
Choi was then disqualified, bumping Dutchwoman Yara Van Kerkhof into the silver medal position while Canada's Kim Boutin collected bronze.
Christie did regain her feet to cross the line in fourth.
'I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own' - heartbreak for GB's Christie