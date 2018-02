From the section

Heats

Heat 2 Rank Country Time 1 Republic of Korea 6:34.510 QA OR 2 Hungary 6:34.866 QA 3 USA 6:36.867 QB 4 Japan 6:42.655 QB

Heat 1 Rank Country Time 1 China 6:36.493 QA OR 2 Netherlands 6:37.226 QA 3 Canada 6:41.042 QB 4 Kazakhstan 6:47.727 QB

Key: QA= qualified for final A, QB = qualified for final B, OR = Olympic Record