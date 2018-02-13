BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada win first ever mixed doubles curling gold
Highlights: Canada win first ever mixed doubles curling gold
Canada claim the first ever mixed doubles curling gold with a 10-3 victory over Switzerland in the final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
