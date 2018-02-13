BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Elise Christie - 'I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own'
I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own - Christie
- From the section Winter Olympics
A distraught Elise Christie says she was "knocked over", and did not fall of her own accord, after finishing fourth in the women's 500m short-track speed skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
