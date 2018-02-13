BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Austrian Mathias Mayer crashes in combined
Human skittles as skier takes out cameraman
- From the section Winter Olympics
Austrian Matthias Mayer takes out a cameraman and a coach after an unfortunate crash during the men's combined event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: 'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired