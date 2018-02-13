BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Shaun White tops thrilling men's halfpipe qualifiers

Highlights: White tops thrilling men's halfpipe qualifiers

Shaun White tops the men's halfpipe qualifiers in Pyeongchang. The two-time Olympic champion pulled out a huge score of 98.50 in his second run after some big scores from his rivals.

WATCH MORE:Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...

WATCH MORE: 'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

