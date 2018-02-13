BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: VAR used to award Canada goal
VAR used to award Canada hockey goal
VAR is used to award a goal to Canada women's ice hockey team as they go 2-0 up against Finland, but a potential third is ruled out by the video officials.
