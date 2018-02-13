Winter Olympics: Fans taken on emotional Christie rollercoaster

By Laura Savvas

BBC Sport

Elise Christie
Elise Christie's Olympic dream takes yet another hit after crashing out of the 500m finals

Elise Christie was aiming for her first Olympic medal.

After the heartbreak of the Winter Olympics in Sochi four years ago, and the subsequent fallout, the pressure was truly on for Britain's best hope of a medal.

But the fairytale just wasn't meant to be, with fans at home and in South Korea well and truly taken on an emotional rollercoaster.

It was an exhilarating morning, which began with the Brit setting an Olympic record after an impressive quarter-final which saw her complete the 500m in 42.703 seconds.

Elise Christie
Christie kicked off the morning in style with an Olympic record

But despite a convincing result, it was still one of those *watch-through-your-fingers* moments for many, including Olympic hockey champion Helen Richardson-Walsh and former Team GB and Scottish 400m athlete Lee McConnell who were rooting for the Brit...

Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet

Soon enough, the buzz around Team GB's biggest chance of having a medallist this Games started to take its toll...

Elise Christie tweet

But the British dream was able to continue for a little bit longer, giving us all hope...

Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet

Next up came the semis, which resulted in a nail-biting photo finish which saw Christie finish in second place by an agonisingly close 4cm.

Elise Christie semi final
Just 4cm came between first-placed Yara van Kerkhof and Elise Christie in the semi final.

Clinching a place in the final sent social media into overdrive...

Elise Christie tweet

Somehow, we think "Olympic fever" has hit you all... Welcome to the club!

Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet

In case you were wondering how poignant this final was for Elise Christie...

Clare Balding tweet
Elise Christie tweet

And then came the final...

Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet

But sadly, more Olympic heartbreak was on the horizon...

Elise Christie tweet

Media playback is not supported on this device

Christie crashes out in short-track 500m final
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet
Elise Christie tweet

Thankfully, the 27-year-old has two more chances at securing a medal later on in the Games during the 1000m and 1500m races.

We give you all permission to take a lie down after that. It's been an emotional morning.

Keep smiling, Elise!

