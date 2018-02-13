Winter Olympics: Lizzy Yarnold excels in skeleton training

Lizzy Yarnold will be hoping to continue Great Britain's golden run in the women's skeleton

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February

Britain's defending champion Lizzy Yarnold was fastest in the final run on the second day of women's skeleton training in Pyeongchang on Tuesday.

Fellow Briton Laura Deas was quickest on the first run of the day in a time of 51.96 seconds, 0.09 seconds faster than Yarnold's later effort.

Both had impressed during Monday's runs as did team-mate Dominic Parsons, 30, who was fastest again on Tuesday.

He clocked 50.74 - the quickest time in the first run of the men's training.

Britain is looking to make it a hat-trick of titles in the women's event.

Yarnold's success at Sochi followed that of Amy Williams at Vancouver 2010. The last winner of a medal in the men's event was John Crammond at the St Moritz Games in 1948.

The men's four-run competition begins on Thursday and concludes on Friday, and the women's event begins a day later and finishes on Saturday.