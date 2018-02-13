BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Shaun White & Scotty James face off in halfpipe qualifiers
Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...
- From the section Winter Olympics
Snowboard legend and heavy gold-medal favourite Shaun White faces off against world champion Australia's Scotty James in a ridiculously high-quality halfpipe qualifier at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
