BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Marcel Hirscher ends long wait for Olympic gold in men's combined
Highlights: Hirscher wins first Olympic title
- From the section Winter Olympics
Austrian star Marcel Hirscher wins a long-awaited Olympic gold in the men's alpine combined, following up 12th place in the downhill with the fastest slalom run to clinch victory. French rivals Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet won silver and bronze, respectively.
WATCH MORE: 'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired