Austrian star Marcel Hirscher wins a long-awaited Olympic gold in the men's alpine combined, following up 12th place in the downhill with the fastest slalom run to clinch victory. French rivals Alexis Pinturault and Victor Muffat-Jeandet won silver and bronze, respectively.

WATCH MORE: 'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.