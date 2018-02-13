BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Shaun White trumps rivals to top halfpipe qualification
'Different gravitational force' - White wows with 98.50
- From the section Winter Olympics
Snowboard legend Shaun White trumps his halfpipe rivals to qualify in pole position for the final after producing a storming second run score of 98.50
