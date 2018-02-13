BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: OAR win the first ever bronze medal in mixed doubles curling
OAR win bronze medal in mixed curling
- From the section Winter Olympics
Married couple Aleksandr Krushhelnnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova win bronze in the mixed curling for the Olympic athletes from Russia team after beating Norway 8-4.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
