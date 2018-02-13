BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: OAR win the first ever bronze medal in mixed doubles curling

OAR win bronze medal in mixed curling

Married couple Aleksandr Krushhelnnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova win bronze in the mixed curling for the Olympic athletes from Russia team after beating Norway 8-4.

WATCH MORE: Canada reach curling mixed doubles final

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

OAR win bronze medal in mixed curling

Video

'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final

Video

Highlights: 'Phenomenal' Kim seals halfpipe gold

Video

'She is human after all' - Kim stumbles on second run

Video

Germany's Dressen leads combined after downhill

Video

Four straight golds for Wust, just the one celebration...

Video

How short-track speed skating can be very short indeed

Video

'What a run' - 17-year-old Kim shines in halfpipe final

Video

Gale force snowboard, moguls king & Chemmy’s sales pitch

Video

Wind causes chaos in slopestyle final

Video

Ever seen an escalator used like this?

Video

Austria's Platzer crashes at 70mph during luge run

Video

Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold

Video

Biathlon gold medal redemption for Fourcade

Video

Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points

Video

‘Exquisite’ routines seal figure skating gold for Canada

Video

Where have we seen this move before?

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

Dahlmeier makes biathlon history

Video

Sweden ease into women's ice hockey quarter-finals

Video

'Confident' Anderson retains Olympic slopestyle title

Video

Switzerland beat OAR to reach curling doubles final

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

'Switzerland march on' to knockout stages

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold

Video

Canada reach curling mixed doubles final

Video

How Kruger survived cross country pile-up to win gold

Video

'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired