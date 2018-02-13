BBC Sport - Winter Olympic 2018: Chloe Kim wins the halfpipe gold with a score of 98.25 in final
'98.25, a phenomenal run' - Kim wins halfpipe gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Chloe Kim wins the gold medal in the women's halfpipe with a massive score of 98.25 in the final run of the event.
WATCH MORE: 'She is human after all' - Kim stumbles on second run
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired