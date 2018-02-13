BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 'What a run'- Chloe Kim shines in women's halfpipe final

'What a run' - 17-year-old Kim shines in halfpipe final

USA's Chloe Kim sets a huge marker in the women's halfpipe final with a score of 93.75. The 17-year-old is the favourite to win gold in Pyeongchang.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

