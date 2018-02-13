Winter Olympics: Japan's Kei Saito given first doping ban in Pyeongchang

It is the first time a Japanese athlete had tested positive at the Winter Olympics

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Japanese speed skater Kei Saito has become the first athlete to be excluded from the 2018 Winter Olympics for a doping violation.

Saito failed an out-of-competition doping test prior to the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

The 21-year-old had not yet competed in the Games but was due to compete in the men's 5,000m relay on Tuesday.

He tested positive for acetalozamide, a banned diuretic which is considered a masking agent.

The CAS statement said Saito had left the athletes' Olympic Village voluntarily and would be provisionally suspended from the Olympics and other competitions pending a full investigation.