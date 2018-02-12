BBC Sport - Winter Olypimcs 2018: Austria's Birgit Platzer crashes during her second luge run
Austria's Platzer crashes at 70mph during luge run
- From the section Winter Olympics
Birgit Platzer of Austria is hurled into the air after her she crashes into the wall at 70mph, during her second luge run at Pyeongchang 2018.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
