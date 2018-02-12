BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins men's moguls gold
Kingsbury 'fulfils his dream' with men's moguls gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
World number one Mikael Kingsbury of Canada wins gold in the men's moguls final, after scoring 86.63 at the Winter Olympics.
