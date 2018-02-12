BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Maren Lundby of Norway wins gold
Lundby wins women's ski jumping gold by 14 points
Maren Lundby of Norway jumps 110m in the women's normal hill ski-jumping final and wins gold by 14 points at Pyeongchang 2018.
