BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Switzerland through to curling final after tense win over OAR
Switzerland beat OAR to reach curling doubles final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios are through to the mixed doubles curling final after a tense 6-5 win over OAR at Pyeongchang 2018.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired