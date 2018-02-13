BBC Sport - Where are the best ice hockey players in the world?
Where are the best ice hockey players in the world?
- From the section Winter Olympics
BBC Sport asks how a lack of NHL players will affect the USA ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics 2018.
READ MORE: Why is ice hockey missing its big stars?
WATCH MORE: Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired