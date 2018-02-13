BBC Sport - Where are the best ice hockey players in the world?

Where are the best ice hockey players in the world?

BBC Sport asks how a lack of NHL players will affect the USA ice hockey team at the Winter Olympics 2018.

READ MORE: Why is ice hockey missing its big stars?

WATCH MORE: Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Top videos

Video

Where are the best ice hockey players in the world?

Video

Christie's tears & a 'hangry' halfpiper

Video

Heartbreak for Christie as she crashes out of final

Video

I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own – Christie

Video

USA's Sweeney suffers bad crash in luge

Video

Nearly perfect run and still not first? Blame Shaun White...

Video

'Queen of halfpipe' Kim dominates final

Video

Human skittles as skier takes out cameraman

Video

Nuis wins men's 1500m speed-skating final

Video

USA women's ice hockey team win 5-0 against OAR

Video

Highlights: Hirscher wins combined gold

Video

Highlights: 'Phenomenal' Kim seals halfpipe gold

Video

Geisenberger wins luge gold for Germany

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired