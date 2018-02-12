BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Wardrobe malfunction for South Korean skater Yura Min
South Korean skater overcomes wardrobe malfunction
- From the section Winter Olympics
South Korean skater Yura Min suffers a wardrobe malfunction but her and partner Alexander Gamelin continued, scoring 51.97 points and finishing in ninth place in the figure skating at Pyeongchang 2018.
