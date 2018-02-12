BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Biathlon gold for Martin Fourcade
Biathlon gold medal redemption for Fourcade
Frenchman Martin Fourcade becomes the first biathlete to defend the pursuit title just 24 hours after a disastrous showing in the sprint event.
