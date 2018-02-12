BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Laura Dahlmeier makes biathlon history
Dahlmeier makes biathlon history
- From the section Winter Olympics
Laura Dahlmeier becomes the first person to win an Olympic sprint-pursuit biathlon double after winning the women's 10km pursuit in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE:'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired