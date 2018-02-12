Winter Olympics: GB skeleton trio shine in training runs

Left to right: Laura Deas, Dominic Parsons, Jerry Rice and Lizzy Yarnold will all compete for Great Britain in the skeleton

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

Great Britain skeleton competitors Laura Deas, Lizzy Yarnold and Dominic Parsons suggested they might have a chance of medals with impressive training runs on Monday.

Wrexham's Deas, 29, who was fourth at the 2017 World Championships, was second to Austria's Janine Flock on her first run, then fastest on her second.

Olympic champion Yarnold, 29, was third and fourth quickest.

London-born Parsons, 30, was fastest on his second run.

His team-mate Jerry Rice was 14th and eighth in his two runs.

The men's four-run competition begins on Thursday and concludes on Friday, and the women's event begins a day later and finishes on Saturday.

Britain have won the past two women's skeleton titles, with Yarnold triumphant at Sochi 2014 four years after Amy Williams won gold in Vancouver.