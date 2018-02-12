BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Japan's Kaori Sakamoto releases her inner David Brent
Where have we seen this move before?
- From the section Winter Olympics
No-one expected David Brent to feature in the BBC's Winter Olympics coverage, but Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamoto's routine looks vaguely familiar...
