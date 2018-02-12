BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: 'Confident' Anderson wins gold in women's slopestyle final
'Confident' Anderson retains Olympic slopestyle title
American Jamie Anderson made it back-to-back gold medals in the women's slopestyle final after scoring 83.00 in her first run, while Britain's Aimee Fuller fell victim to the wind and finished in 17th.
