Winter Olympics: People had strong opinions about the windy conditions

When you hear the words 'Winter Olympics', you might associate them with extreme weather conditions.

Now, we're all aware of the stereotype that Brits can't help but talk about the weather, and day three of the Games was no exception to the rule.

On Monday, strong winds caused a multitude of problems during the women's slopestyle final, with people saying it was a "farce" that the event was not postponed.

Britain's Aimee Fuller came 17th and had a heavy crash on her second run, describing the conditions as the "roughest" she had competed in, adding that it was like "riding into a wind tunnel".

Britain's Aimee Fuller said it was a "tough question" whether the event should have gone ahead.

As you can imagine, social media was filled with comments about the controversial decision for the event to go ahead, resulting in the majority of riders falling on their runs.

Some people were adamant the final should not have gone ahead...

Others were concerned about the possibility of injuries in the treacherous conditions...

Then came the GIFS...

Followed by well-deserved praise about the athletes who braved the conditions...

Monday's women's giant slalom was postponed due to the weather, with the men's downhill and women's slopestyle qualifying being postponed on Sunday because of high winds.

The gales have got people talking, but the main thing is that the athletes did themselves proud and avoided serious injuries.

