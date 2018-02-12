BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Aimee Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final
GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final
Great Britain's Aimee Fuller crashes out of the women's slopestyle final, after the 26-year-old rider scored a "disappointing" 34.63 in her first run & crashed out in her second run in the final.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
