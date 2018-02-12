BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Absolutely Unbeatable'- Chloe Kim sets pace in the halfpipe qualifier

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

USA's Chloe Kim sets a huge marker in the women's halfpipe qualifying with a score of 91.50, the 17-year-old is the red hot favourite to win the gold medal in Pyeongchang.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

Winter Olympics video

Video

'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe

Video

‘Exquisite’ routines seal skating gold for Canada

Video

'Liquid snowboarding' - Stylish Anderson takes gold

Video

GB's Fuller crashes out of slopestyle final

Video

Red letter day, Loch shock and Musgrave

Video

Heartbreak for Loch as gold dream shattered

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold

Video

Canada reach curling mixed doubles final

Video

How Kruger survived cross country pile-up to win gold

Video

'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat

Video

GB slopestyler Fuller struggles in breezy conditions

Video

Canada's ice hockey women beat OAR in opener

Video

Brilliant Medvedeva stars for OAR in figure skating team event

Video

France's Laffont takes moguls gold

Video

Luge drama, Christie's flying start & slopestyle heartbreak

Video

Kruger leads Norway 1-2-3 in skiathlon

Video

Germany's Peiffer takes gold in biathlon

Video

Kramer breaks Olympic record to win speed skating gold

Video

Watch 'smooth' Canadian duo's winning free skating performance

Video

Highlights as 17-year-old Gerard snatches shock gold

Video

Figure skaters dazzle in Pyeongchang

Video

Watch 17-year-old Gerard's gold-medal winning run

Video

Christie off to flying start in Pyeongchang

Video

'Wowser' - McMorris lays down marker in slopestyle final

Video

When the luge goes badly wrong

Video

'Superb' Italian free skating duo dazzle

Video

North Korean 'cheer team's' amazing support

Video

Lim Hyo-jun secures South Korea's first gold

Video

Bloody Draculas and handy boarders - best of slopestyle

Video

Switzerland thrash unified Korean team in women's ice hockey

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired