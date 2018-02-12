BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Windy conditions cause Aimee Fuller problems in first run
GB slopestyler Fuller struggles in breezy conditions
- From the section Winter Olympics
Aimee Fuller's first run in the women's slopestyle final was badly affected by the windy conditions, the 26-year-old British rider pulled out of one of the jumps because of the wind and scored a "disappointing" 34.63 for her first run.
WATCH MORE: Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired