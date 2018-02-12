BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada reach curling mixed doubles final
Canada reach curling mixed doubles final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Team Canada are the first team to reach the curling final of the Winter Olympics beating Norway 8-4 in the semi-finals of the mixed doubles.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired