BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Arnd Peiffer takes gold in the 10km sprint in biathlon
Germany's Peiffer takes gold in biathlon
Germany's Arnd Peiffer secures a gold medal in the 10km sprint in the biathlon at Pyeongchang 2018.
