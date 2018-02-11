BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Canada's ice hockey women beat OAR 5-0 in opener
Canada's ice hockey women beat OAR in opener
- From the section Winter Olympics
Defending Olympic champions Canada make a winning start to their Winter Olympic ice hockey campaign by beating the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0.
