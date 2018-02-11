BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Felix Loch performs a 'near faultess' luge run
Germany's Loch performs 'near faultess' luge run
Germany's Felix Loch performs a 'near faultness' run on his third attempt of the men's singles luge at Pyeongchang 2018.
