BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Germany's Felix Loch performs a 'near faultess' luge run

Germany's Loch performs 'near faultess' luge run

Germany's Felix Loch performs a 'near faultness' run on his third attempt of the men's singles luge at Pyeongchang 2018.

Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Available to UK users only.

