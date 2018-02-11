BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: From zero to hero - how Simen Kruger recovered to win gold
How Kruger survived cross-country pile-up to win gold
Watch as Norway's Simen Kruger recovers from a fall in the opening lap to take gold in the men's skiathlon at Pyeonchang 2018.
WATCH MORE: Kruger leads Norway 1-2-3 in skiathlon
