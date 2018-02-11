BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Netherlands' Sven Kramer breaks Olympic record to win gold
Kramer breaks Olympic record to win speed skating gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Netherlands' Sven Kramer breaks the Olympic record to secure his third gold medal in the men's 5000m speed skating final.
