BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Speed skaters in dead heat in 5000m final
'You can't separate them!' - Speed skaters in dead heat
- From the section Winter Olympics
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen and Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen finish in a dead heat in the men's speed skating 5000m final.
