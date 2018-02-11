Winter Olympics: GB's Aimee Fuller into slopestyle final as qualifying is cancelled

The women's slopestyle was the second event to be cancelled on Sunday due to severe weather

Britain's Aimee Fuller will compete in Monday's women's slopestyle final after qualifying was cancelled on Sunday because of strong winds.

The event was due to start at 04:30 GMT but was called off 40 minutes later after an initial delayed start.

All athletes will now compete in the final, starting at 01:00 GMT, and have two runs each rather than three.

Earlier on Sunday the men's downhill event was postponed until Thursday due to strong winds.

Fuller, 26, will be hoping to emulate Jenny Jones, who won slopestyle bronze in Sochi in 2014, and become Britain's second Olympic medal winner on snow.

The men's slopestyle event was completed earlier on Sunday with Red Gerard winning the United States' first gold of the Games.