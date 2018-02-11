Winter Olympics: Russian athlete's comments probed for breaking Team OAR rules

Semen Elistratov (right) won bronze in the 1500m short-track speed skating

Comments made by a Russian medallist in Pyeongchang are being investigated after they appeared to break the rules of the neutral team's behaviour.

Semen Elistratov, competing for Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR), dedicated his speed skating medal to Russian athletes excluded from the Games.

He also said their expulsion, because of state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Games in Sochi, was "harsh and unfair".

The International Olympic Committee is now collating evidence on the comments.

"We have a surveillance programme looking at the action and behaviour of the OAR team and they will report back at the end of the Games to the executive board to see if not just the letter but the spirit of the law has been breached," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said.

"It's for that expert team to look at it."

Russia is banned from competing at the Winter Olympics but 169 of their athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals under the OAR team banner.

To be eligible to compete those athletes must adhere to strict guidelines set out by the IOC, including to "respect the IOC Executive Board's decision and spirit".

Other conduct guidelines include; only referring to the delegation as Team OAR, understanding that the team will compete under the Olympic Flag and that the Olympic anthem will be played at all ceremonies and also refraining from any public form of publicity, activity and communication associated with the national flag, anthem, emblem and symbol.