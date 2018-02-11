BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Italian duo Valentina Marchei & Ondrej Hotarek in team free skating event
'Superb' Italian free skating duo dazzle
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch a superb 'season best' performance from the Italian pairing of Valentina Marchei & Ondrej Hotarek in the team free skating event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
