BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: OAR's Evgenia Medvedeva's 'season's best' secures qualification in team figure skating
Brilliant Medvedeva stars for OAR in figure skating team event
- From the section Winter Olympics
World champion Evgenia Medvedeva, 18, scores a season's best of 81.06 to win the women's single skating short programme in the team event and secure qualification for the Olympic Athletes from Russia.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired