BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: US teenager Red Gerard wins men's slopestyle
Watch 17-year-old Gerard take shock gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
The 17-year-old American Red Gerard wins a shock gold medal in the men's slopestyle with an incredible third run in the final, on day two of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
WATCH MORE: Bloody Draculas and handy boarders - best of slopestyle
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired