BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Highlights Men's slopestyle final - Red Gerard snatches victory
Highlights as 17-year-old Gerard snatches shock gold
- From the section Winter Olympics
Watch highlights of the thrilling action in the men's slopestyle final as 17-year-old Red Gerard comes from nowhere to snatch victory with his final run.
WATCH MORE: Watch 17-year-old Gerard's gold-medal winning run
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Winter Olympics video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired