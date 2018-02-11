BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Wowzah' - Canada's Mark McMorris' smooth run in the slopestyle finals
'Wowser' - McMorris lays down marker in slopestyle final
- From the section Winter Olympics
Canada's Mark McMorris' impresses the commentary team with a smooth run in the second run of the slopestyle final, his score of 85.20 put him out in front going into the third and final runs.
