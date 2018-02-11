USA's Red Gerard wins his countries first gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018 as his "huge-scoring" front-side double 1260 trick going a long way to securing a score of 87.16 in a thrilling men's slopestyle final and securing a surprise gold medal.

