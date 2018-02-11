Winter Olympics: Men's downhill postponed because of high winds

The men's downhill was the opening event of the Alpine skiing programme in Pyeongchang

The men's downhill in Pyeongchang has been postponed because of high winds at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

The decision was taken with gusts of up to 45mph expected to continue throughout Sunday.

The event, due to begin at 02:00 GMT, will now take place on Thursday at 02:00 GMT.

There is no British interest in the men's downhill but it is the traditional 'blue riband' event of the Winter Olympics.

Austria's Matthias Mayer is defending champion while Switzerland's Beat Feuz and Norwegian veteran Aksel Lund Svindal are among the contenders.

With the severe weather forecast to continue, the men's alpine combined downhill training run, scheduled for Monday, has also been cancelled.

With the men's downhill now taking place on Thursday, the men's super-G has been rescheduled for Friday at 02:00 GMT.