BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: Switzerland score eight past Unified Korean team
Switzerland thrash unified Korean team in women's ice hockey
- From the section Winter Olympics
Alina Muller gets a first-period hat-trick in Switzerland's 8-0 victory over a unified Korean team in Group B's preliminary round of the women's ice hockey competition at the Winter Olympics.
